Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,707 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.23% of Signet Jewelers worth $9,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 36.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 8,069 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 2,613.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,368,000 after buying an additional 122,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.50.

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $81.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.62. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $88.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.88. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 101.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.12%.

In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total value of $2,053,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

