Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Short Interest Up 352.0% in September

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, an increase of 352.0% from the September 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVBL opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.91. Silver Bull Resources has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $1.25.

Get Silver Bull Resources alerts:

Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Silver Bull Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in Sierra Mojada project located in Mexico. The company was founded by John Patrick Ryan on November 8, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Silver Bull Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Bull Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.