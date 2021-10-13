Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.17 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) will post $2.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.18 billion. Sirius XM reported sales of $2.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full year sales of $8.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.57 billion to $8.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.87 billion to $9.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Sirius XM had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 62.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SIRI has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.35.

SIRI stock remained flat at $$6.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. 77,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,052,158. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.27. Sirius XM has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $8.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

Sirius XM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $1,422,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 94.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 20,544,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,115,000 after buying an additional 10,004,116 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 15.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,986,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990,537 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the first quarter worth approximately $32,478,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter worth approximately $26,794,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 357.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,031,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

