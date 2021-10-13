SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Stock Holdings Reduced by ValueAct Holdings L.P.

ValueAct Holdings L.P. reduced its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,579,254 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,715,000 shares during the quarter. SLM comprises about 4.8% of ValueAct Holdings L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. ValueAct Holdings L.P. owned 0.07% of SLM worth $430,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the second quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 54.0% in the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 91,880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 32,213 shares during the period. Hahn Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 6.0% in the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,471,000 after acquiring an additional 63,233 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 9.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,825,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $59,175,000 after acquiring an additional 252,029 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 102.2% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 67,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 34,097 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $122,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLM. Zacks Investment Research raised SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SLM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.06.

NASDAQ:SLM traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,226,028. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. SLM Co. has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $21.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $338.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.33 million. SLM had a return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 59.99%. SLM’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.38%.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

