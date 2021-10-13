SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Announces Earnings Results

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.56, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $467.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.00 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. SMART Global updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.800-$2.200 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $1.80-2.20 EPS.

SGH opened at $43.81 on Wednesday. SMART Global has a 52 week low of $24.37 and a 52 week high of $58.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 141.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Several brokerages have commented on SGH. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.43.

In related news, Director Ajay Shah sold 11,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $524,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $315,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,120,989.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,647 shares of company stock valued at $1,192,140 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

