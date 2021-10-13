Smoothy One Day Volume Reaches $1.03 Million (SMTY)

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One Smoothy coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000311 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Smoothy has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. Smoothy has a total market cap of $911,733.97 and approximately $1.03 million worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00072152 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.90 or 0.00117890 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00074287 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,495.51 or 0.99831162 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,561.46 or 0.06183863 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Smoothy Coin Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Buying and Selling Smoothy

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smoothy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smoothy using one of the exchanges listed above.

