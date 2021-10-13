Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Shares Gap Up to $14.35

Shares of Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.35, but opened at $14.78. Snap One shares last traded at $14.78, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNPO. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Snap One in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.70.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.27.
Snap One Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNPO)
Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.
