Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Shares Gap Up to $14.35

Shares of Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.35, but opened at $14.78. Snap One shares last traded at $14.78, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNPO. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Snap One in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.70.

Get Snap One alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.27.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $253.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snap One Holdings Corp will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Snap One Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNPO)

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.