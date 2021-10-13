Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.57

Shares of Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.57 and traded as high as $6.79. Socket Mobile shares last traded at $6.70, with a volume of 61,692 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised Socket Mobile from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $49.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average of $6.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.24. Socket Mobile had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $5.95 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mills sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $168,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,233,890.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Socket Mobile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Socket Mobile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Socket Mobile by 139.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 92,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Socket Mobile by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Socket Mobile by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 14,285 shares in the last quarter. 6.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT)

Socket Mobile, Inc is a mobile data capture company, which engages in the provision of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced productivity in workforce mobilization. Its products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale (POS), commercial services (field workers), asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics (goods tracking and movement), event management (ticketing, entry, access control, and identification), medical and education.

