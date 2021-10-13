Soverain Market Cap Tops $9,590.07 (SOVE)

Soverain (CURRENCY:SOVE) traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Soverain has a total market capitalization of $9,590.07 and $5.00 worth of Soverain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Soverain has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Soverain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.65 or 0.00094107 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $237.67 or 0.00416916 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00012475 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00033566 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00010345 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Soverain Coin Profile

SOVE uses the hashing algorithm. Soverain’s total supply is 8,248,170 coins and its circulating supply is 8,248,099 coins. Soverain’s official Twitter account is @soveraintg . Soverain’s official website is soverain.org/soveraintg

According to CryptoCompare, “The Soverain project focuses on creating an integrated platform where each user will be able to work with all the modern cryptocurrency tools in one place. Each cryptocurrency shareholder will be able not only to store their assets on the Soverain multicurrency online wallet but also to invest coins in POS mining and MASTERNODE. “

Buying and Selling Soverain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soverain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Soverain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Soverain using one of the exchanges listed above.

