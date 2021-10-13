Spark Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) Short Interest Up 840.0% in September

Spark Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 840.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of Spark Power Group stock opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. Spark Power Group has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.59.

About Spark Power Group

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power Â’on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

