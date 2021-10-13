Spark Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) Short Interest Up 840.0% in September

Spark Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 840.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Shares of Spark Power Group stock opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. Spark Power Group has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.59.
About Spark Power Group
