SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Hits New 1-Year High at $108.01

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $108.01 and last traded at $107.40, with a volume of 9110 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.37.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.09.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 373.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 18,450.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

