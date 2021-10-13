Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 217.67 ($2.84).

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Spire Healthcare Group to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 280 ($3.66) in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of Spire Healthcare Group stock traded down GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 219.50 ($2.87). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,855. Spire Healthcare Group has a 52-week low of GBX 106.80 ($1.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 270 ($3.53). The company has a market cap of £880.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 229.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 218.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.68.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

