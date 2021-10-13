Splinterlands Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.18 Million (SPS)

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 13th. Splinterlands has a market cap of $36.07 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Splinterlands coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Splinterlands has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00071853 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.35 or 0.00121651 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.69 or 0.00075547 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,064.41 or 1.00410329 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,615.94 or 0.06253015 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Splinterlands Coin Profile

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Splinterlands Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splinterlands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Splinterlands using one of the exchanges listed above.

