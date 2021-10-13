Spring Creek Capital LLC Acquires 23,777 Shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPAC)

Spring Creek Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPAC) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 173,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,777 shares during the quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned about 0.58% of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,055,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,470,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at $7,959,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter worth about $6,853,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth $5,251,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Partner Acquisition Corp II alerts:

Shares of GPAC opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.76. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partner Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partner Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.