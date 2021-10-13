Spring Creek Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM)

Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,895,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,792,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,882,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,765,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CLRM opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70. Clarim Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.99.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

