Spring Creek Capital LLC Invests $351,000 in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI)

Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 36,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the second quarter worth about $975,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the second quarter worth about $1,462,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the second quarter worth about $5,826,000.

Get InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners alerts:

IPVI opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI).

Receive News & Ratings for InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.