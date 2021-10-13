Spring Creek Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI)

Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMI. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,826,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,457,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at $486,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at $583,000. 32.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PLMI opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

