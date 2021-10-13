Spring Creek Capital LLC Takes $1.97 Million Position in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA)

Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned about 0.78% of FTAC Athena Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTAA. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $530,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $985,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,970,000. 48.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition stock opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89. FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.05.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

