SSAB AB (publ)’s (SSAAY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SSAAY. Oddo Bhf raised SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.75.

OTCMKTS SSAAY remained flat at $$2.40 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.23. SSAB AB has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $3.11.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 5.92%. Equities analysts forecast that SSAB AB will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

