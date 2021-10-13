SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of SSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

SSPPF stock remained flat at $$3.51 on Friday. 1,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,223. SSP Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.97 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.08.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

