STASIS EURO (EURS) Price Hits $1.15 on Top Exchanges

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 13th. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $102.99 million and approximately $9.14 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STASIS EURO coin can now be purchased for about $1.15 or 0.00002097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get STASIS EURO alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00044542 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.46 or 0.00218868 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.63 or 0.00095618 BTC.

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO (CRYPTO:EURS) is a coin. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 89,225,940 coins. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net . STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

STASIS EURO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STASIS EURO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STASIS EURO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.