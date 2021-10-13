State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires 2,400 Shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.17% of Albireo Pharma worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Albireo Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Albireo Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in Albireo Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ALBO shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.60.

Shares of Albireo Pharma stock opened at $30.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.74. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.23 and a 52 week high of $43.41.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,468.41% and a negative return on equity of 82.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

