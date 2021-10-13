State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires 79,900 Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 308,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,900 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIGL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 18,829 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,603,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,203,000 after acquiring an additional 109,743 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

RIGL stock opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average is $3.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $601.39 million, a P/E ratio of -70.40 and a beta of 1.55. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $5.50.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.08 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on RIGL. Zacks Investment Research raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

