State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires Shares of 24,300 Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PHR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,791 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,274,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,211 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,814,000 after acquiring an additional 166,105 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 294,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,367,000 after acquiring an additional 161,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 2,279.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,348,000 after acquiring an additional 153,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $61.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.11 and a beta of 1.21. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $81.59.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $51.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.22 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 27.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PHR has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Phreesia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Phreesia from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Phreesia from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.10.

In other news, Director Michael Weintraub sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $1,275,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chaim Indig sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $117,079.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,368 shares of company stock worth $12,804,059 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

