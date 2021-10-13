State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,400 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Affimed were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Affimed during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Affimed by 30.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. Affimed has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $11.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average of $7.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.91 million, a P/E ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 2.67.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Affimed had a negative net margin of 91.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.91%. The firm had revenue of $11.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Affimed will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AFMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Affimed from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.83.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

