State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases Shares of 80,381 Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 80,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.09% of Centessa Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTA. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,251,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,887,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,663,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ CNTA opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.56. Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited has a 1 year low of $13.34 and a 1 year high of $26.90.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). Analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.