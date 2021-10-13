Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) PT Lowered to C$61.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$62.00 to C$61.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on STZHF. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Stelco from C$50.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Stelco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Stelco in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.17.

Shares of STZHF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.02. The stock had a trading volume of 22,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,199. Stelco has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $40.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.94 and its 200-day moving average is $30.24.

Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. The firm products include hot rolled, coated, cold rolled, and other. It supports a range of customers in the field of steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe and tube industries in North America.

