Stewart Butel Buys 2,000 Shares of MAAS Group Holdings Limited (ASX:MGH) Stock

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2021

MAAS Group Holdings Limited (ASX:MGH) insider Stewart Butel purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$5.50 ($3.93) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,000.00 ($7,857.14).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.67.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. MAAS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

MAAS Group Company Profile

MAAS Group Holdings Limited, together with subsidiaries, offers construction materials, equipment, and services for civil, infrastructure, and mining end markets in Australia and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Real Estate; Civil and Construction; Tunnelling and Underground Services; and Construction Materials.

