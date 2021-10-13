Stifel Financial Corp Buys 4,293 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 168,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $36,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 16.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 27.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 460,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,365,000 after acquiring an additional 99,145 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 384.6% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 16.9% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.69.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $237.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $228.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.17. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $238.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.17%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.99, for a total value of $19,756,732.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 2,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.36, for a total value of $636,867.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,259,576.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 423,000 shares of company stock worth $97,577,351 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

