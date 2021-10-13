Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. reduced its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 124,950 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.13% of Stifel Financial worth $8,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 216.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial stock opened at $72.98 on Wednesday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $74.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.32. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.73.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

