Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 18,337 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,337 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of DocuSign worth $39,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $254.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $179.49 and a one year high of $314.76. The firm has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.15 and a beta of 0.92.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter Solvik sold 8,750 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $2,335,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total transaction of $15,783,803.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 193,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,140,574.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,181 shares of company stock valued at $23,716,763. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $389.00 price target (up from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.20.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

