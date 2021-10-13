Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Price Target to $35.00

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.45.

Shares of HTA opened at $33.02 on Tuesday. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $33.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.24 and a beta of 0.61.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.325 dividend. This is a positive change from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,349,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,791,000 after buying an additional 1,466,693 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,393,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,312,000 after buying an additional 1,365,190 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 139.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,946,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,427 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 149.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,476,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,717,000 after purchasing an additional 884,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,364,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,123,000 after purchasing an additional 814,232 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

