StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $31.74

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.74 and last traded at $31.77, with a volume of 43944 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.14.

STNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, StoneCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.10.

The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. StoneCo had a net margin of 36.49% and a return on equity of 8.19%. StoneCo’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in StoneCo by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in StoneCo by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in StoneCo by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in StoneCo by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 13,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

