StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CFO William J. Dunaway Sells 4,035 Shares of Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CFO William J. Dunaway sold 4,035 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $282,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of StoneX Group stock opened at $68.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. StoneX Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $70.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.21.
StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $431.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered StoneX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
StoneX Group Company Profile
StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.
