StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CFO William J. Dunaway Sells 4,035 Shares of Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CFO William J. Dunaway sold 4,035 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $282,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of StoneX Group stock opened at $68.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. StoneX Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $70.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.21.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $431.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNEX. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 568,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,477,000 after purchasing an additional 334,712 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,691,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,948,000 after purchasing an additional 127,429 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,394,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in StoneX Group by 240.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,078,000 after buying an additional 98,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in StoneX Group by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 359,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,483,000 after buying an additional 68,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered StoneX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

