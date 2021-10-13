StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StoneX Group Inc. provides financial services. The company through its subsidiaries, offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services. StoneX Group Inc., formerly known as INTL FCStone Inc.is headquartered in New York City. “

NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $68.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.43. StoneX Group has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $70.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.21.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $431.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that StoneX Group will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 4,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $282,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,775,600 in the last three months. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,691,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,948,000 after buying an additional 127,429 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,029,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,459,000 after buying an additional 25,669 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 9.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,501,000 after buying an additional 56,615 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 143.3% in the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 568,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,477,000 after buying an additional 334,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 525,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,887,000 after buying an additional 30,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

