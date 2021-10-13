StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR) Short Interest Down 93.2% in September

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 93.2% from the September 15th total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,305,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:SFOR remained flat at $$0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 7,811,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,093,024. StrikeForce Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06.
About StrikeForce Technologies
See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers
Receive News & Ratings for StrikeForce Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StrikeForce Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.