StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR) Short Interest Down 93.2% in September

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 93.2% from the September 15th total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,305,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SFOR remained flat at $$0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 7,811,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,093,024. StrikeForce Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06.

Get StrikeForce Technologies alerts:

About StrikeForce Technologies

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc engages in he provision of software development and services. It focuses in a suite of integrated computer network security products using proprietary technology. Its products include PrivacyLok, SafeVchat, ProtectID, GuardedID, and MobileTrust. The company was founded by Mark Joseph Corrao and George Waller in August 2001 and is headquartered in Edison, NJ.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for StrikeForce Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StrikeForce Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.