Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €95.00 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) has been assigned a €95.00 ($111.76) price target by stock analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €82.50 ($97.06) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €84.92 ($99.91).

ETR SAX opened at €73.30 ($86.24) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.56, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €68.92 and its 200-day moving average price is €68.75. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €59.60 ($70.12) and a fifty-two week high of €82.50 ($97.06).

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

