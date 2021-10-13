Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.38

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.38 and traded as high as $35.95. Summit Midstream Partners shares last traded at $35.28, with a volume of 25,246 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on SMLP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Summit Midstream Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Summit Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.46. The company has a market cap of $240.26 million, a P/E ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 3.32.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $1.35. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 30.54%. The firm had revenue of $100.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Midstream Partners, LP will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 207.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 6,641.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 8,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. 31.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP)

Summit Midstream Partners LP engages in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets that are located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale.

