Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Shares Gap Down to $35.54

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.54, but opened at $33.91. Sun Country Airlines shares last traded at $32.75, with a volume of 1,740 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNCY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $34.74 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Country Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.68.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.18 and a 200 day moving average of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $149.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.12 million. Analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Gyurci sold 3,445 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $125,742.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 806 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $29,459.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,519 shares of company stock valued at $6,770,959 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNCY. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at $1,402,053,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter valued at $107,783,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at $75,975,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 171.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,898,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 170.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,616,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,628 shares in the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

