Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.96.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Desjardins cut shares of Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.25 to C$17.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Superior Plus stock opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. Superior Plus has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $12.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.02.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution and fixed price energy services. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, U.S. Propane Distribution and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution Segment Buys, sells and distributes propane and other liquid fuels and related products in Canada and provides wholesale portfolio management services through Superior Gas Liquids in Canada and the U.S.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.