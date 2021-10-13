Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires 6,476 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.14% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDYG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 243.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,136,000 after acquiring an additional 220,781 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $949,000. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 162,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,592,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 55,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 10,840 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $76.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.25. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1 year low of $57.46 and a 1 year high of $80.32.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

