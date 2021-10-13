Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys 17,101 Shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) by 44.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,101 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,590,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,795,000 after purchasing an additional 764,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF stock opened at $43.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.53. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $46.85.

