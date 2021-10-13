SVB Leerink Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Sanofi in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.17 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.12. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Sanofi’s FY2022 earnings at $4.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.54 EPS.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.31%.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $48.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.26.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi bought 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,005.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sanofi by 34.4% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Sanofi by 14.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in Sanofi by 19.1% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 22,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its stake in Sanofi by 3.2% in the third quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 234,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Sanofi by 45.6% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

