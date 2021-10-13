SVB Leerink Increases Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Price Target to $50.00

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) had its price target lifted by SVB Leerink from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Northland Securities raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.44.

Shares of NASDAQ PTGX opened at $31.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 1.56. Protagonist Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $50.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.71.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The business had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $702,889.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 9.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,744,000 after purchasing an additional 409,918 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

