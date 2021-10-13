Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) Short Interest Up 133,300.0% in September

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 133,400 shares, a growth of 133,300.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,821,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SEGI opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02. Sycamore Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.15.
About Sycamore Entertainment Group
