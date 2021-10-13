Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) Short Interest Up 133,300.0% in September

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 133,400 shares, a growth of 133,300.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,821,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEGI opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02. Sycamore Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.15.

About Sycamore Entertainment Group

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc operates as a development stage company. The firm engages in motion picture and video production. Its operations include film acquisitions, publicity, print and billboard advertising, film distribution, online marketing, script reading and film review. The company was founded by Edward A.

