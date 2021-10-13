Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.62) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.58). Syndax Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.18). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($2.11). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Syndax Pharmaceuticals.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.26% and a negative net margin of 6,031.18%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SNDX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.89.

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $17.58. 9,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,953. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $27.85. The company has a quick ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $854.88 million, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day moving average is $17.67.

In related news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 24,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $476,765.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Briggs Morrison sold 70,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $1,410,158.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,557 shares of company stock worth $1,980,045. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,568,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 83.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 8,069 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 163,112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 13,049 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,500,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.