Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.62) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.58). Syndax Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.18). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($2.11). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Syndax Pharmaceuticals.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.26% and a negative net margin of 6,031.18%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SNDX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.89.

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $17.58. 9,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,953. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $27.85. The company has a quick ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $854.88 million, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day moving average is $17.67.

In related news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 24,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $476,765.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Briggs Morrison sold 70,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $1,410,158.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,557 shares of company stock worth $1,980,045. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,568,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 83.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 8,069 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 163,112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 13,049 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,500,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.