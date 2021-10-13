Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on the development and commercialization of entinostat, an epigenetic therapy for treatment-resistant cancers. The Company’s product pipeline includes ENCORE 601, ENCORE 602, J1353, NCI-7870, NCI-9844, E2112, NCI-8871 and NCI-9253 which are in clinical trial stage. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.89.

SNDX opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $875.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a current ratio of 10.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day moving average is $17.67. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.26% and a negative net margin of 6,031.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 24,437 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $476,765.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Briggs Morrison sold 70,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $1,410,158.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,557 shares of company stock worth $1,980,045 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,568,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 8,069 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 163,112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 13,049 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $3,500,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

