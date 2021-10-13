T-Mobile US (TMUS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/12/2021 – T-Mobile US had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/1/2021 – T-Mobile US was downgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/27/2021 – T-Mobile US was given a new $165.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

9/27/2021 – T-Mobile US was given a new $175.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/23/2021 – T-Mobile US was given a new $160.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/20/2021 – T-Mobile US is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

9/15/2021 – T-Mobile US had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.

9/9/2021 – T-Mobile US is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/8/2021 – T-Mobile US was given a new $165.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $116.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $145.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.56 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.41.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.1% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 86.3% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

