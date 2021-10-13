Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.34.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSM. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price target on the stock. Argus began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 16.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.74. 421,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,017,155. The stock has a market cap of $569.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.96. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $83.16 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.4941 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 46.31%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.