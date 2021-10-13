Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is a Marshall Islands partnership recently formed by Teekay Shipping Corporation as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the liquefied natural gas shipping sector. Teekay LNG Partners provides liquefied natural gas and crude oil marine transportation services under long-term, fixed-rate contracts with major energy and utility companies through its fleet of seven LNG carriers and five Suezmax class crude oil tankers. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 target price on shares of Teekay LNG Partners and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jonestrading cut shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.01.

Shares of NYSE:TGP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,746. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Teekay LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $17.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 35.78%. The firm had revenue of $142.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.53 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Teekay LNG Partners during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teekay LNG Partners during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 8.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. 21.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

